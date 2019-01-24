Pakistani fined for misusing social media in UAE

DUBAI: Pakistani steward was fined Rs761,500 (Dh20,000) for defaming Emirates Airlines by misusing social media in Dubai, the UAE newspaper Gulf News reported.

Dubai court on Wednesday imposed a penalty on Pakistani flight attendant for misusing social media by posting derogatory photos of animals boarding a plane and airhostesses with animal faces.

According to the report, the Emirates Airlines had lodged a police complaint against the Pakistani employee for allegedly tarnishing Emirates Airline’s reputation on social media. The steward reportedly posted Photoshopped images of flight attendants in official outfits but with faces of animals.

Dubai Police’s Cybercrime Section arrested the steward from his residence but he refuted the allegations. The suspect had appeared before the Dubai Misdemeanours Court and pleaded not guilty in October 2018. He had insisted that the Facebook account did not belong to him. Now, the case is in the appeals court and the next hearing would be in February.