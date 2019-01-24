Three hurt in firing by Indian troops along LoC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Three citizens, including a woman, got injured as Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire targeting civil population in Jandrot Sector along Line of Control (LOC), says an ISPR press release on Wednesday. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated indiscriminate cease fire violation.
RAWALPINDI: Three citizens, including a woman, got injured as Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire targeting civil population in Jandrot Sector along Line of Control (LOC), says an ISPR press release on Wednesday. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated indiscriminate cease fire violation.