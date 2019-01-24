Sindh win gold in skeet event

KARACHI: Sindh clinched gold medal in skeet event in National Clay Shooting Champion at Navy Shooting Range, Karsaz, here on Wednesday.

In the final of skeet event, Sindh scored 329 out of 375, retaining the first position they achieved on day one with the score of 200 out of 225. Navy too retained their second position by scoring 326 out of 375. They had ended the day one with 196 out of 225.

Army were third on the first day with the score of 186/225 and they clinched bronze medal with the score of 314/375 on the final day.In the final of individual category of the said event, Usman Chand from Punjab won gold medal with the score of 365/385.

Abubakar from Army clinched silver medal with the score of 362/385. Abdul Sattar from Navy claimed bronze medal with the score of 354/375. The six finalists of the individual category in the said event were Major Abubakar, M Asif, Usman Chand, Khurram Inam, Ahmed Sultan, and Abdul Sattar Satti. The championship is being organised by Sindh Rifle Association (SRA) from January 22-27 in which about 60 shooters from across the country are participating.