PPL funds solar power modules

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs15.5 million for providing solar power modules (SPMs) to meet the much-needed electricity requirements of 500 households in District Awaran, Balochistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

To this end, a two-day hands-on- training programme was organised for village-based focal persons from Awaran district, Balochistan between January 22 and 23 at a local hotel in Karachi to operate, maintain and repair the SPMs, it added.

PPL Corporate Services General Manager Furqan Uddin Sheikh distributed certificates among the participants in the presence of the implementing partner Sindh Radiant Organization (SRO)’s Chief Executive Officer Ghulam Hussain Khwaja and officials from the two organisations.

PPL’s donation covers purchase and distribution of 500 SPMs, including 3 LED lamps, a DC fan and a solar panel each, in 24 villages of tehsil Awaran and Mushkai, Awaran district, besides training of focal persons, the statement said.