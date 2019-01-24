close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

PPL funds solar power modules

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs15.5 million for providing solar power modules (SPMs) to meet the much-needed electricity requirements of 500 households in District Awaran, Balochistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

To this end, a two-day hands-on- training programme was organised for village-based focal persons from Awaran district, Balochistan between January 22 and 23 at a local hotel in Karachi to operate, maintain and repair the SPMs, it added.

PPL Corporate Services General Manager Furqan Uddin Sheikh distributed certificates among the participants in the presence of the implementing partner Sindh Radiant Organization (SRO)’s Chief Executive Officer Ghulam Hussain Khwaja and officials from the two organisations.

PPL’s donation covers purchase and distribution of 500 SPMs, including 3 LED lamps, a DC fan and a solar panel each, in 24 villages of tehsil Awaran and Mushkai, Awaran district, besides training of focal persons, the statement said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business