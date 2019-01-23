Shahid claims marked improvement in junior squash

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) claimed marked improvement in junior team standard in recent times, winning 32 international medals in the process.

In a media talk in company of Pakistan victorious Asian Junior team, AM Shahid Akhtar said there had been marked improvement in junior players standard and performance in recent past. “The juniors have seen marked improvement at international stage. It has been the result of hard work and efforts put in by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF),” he said. Counting on team’s successes he said Pakistan juniors won silvers at US Open. “Pakistan also won gold in Scottish Open and also put in better performances in rest of international events.” On senior players front, he hoped with more international events in days to come would help improve performance. “Last year we hosted record international events that helped in improving overall ranking of top players. With more such events we would be in a position to the ranking further.”

He expresses satisfaction over the Asian body decision to allot 2021 senior team championship rights to Pakistan. “We have asked all units to improve junior players strength.”