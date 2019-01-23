close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
January 23, 2019

Palestinian killed by Israeli tank fire

World

January 23, 2019

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli tank fire along the Gaza border Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip said, in what the Israeli army described as a response to gunfire which wounded a soldier.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Mohammed al-Nabaheen was hit by tank fire and died, while two other people were hurt. The Israeli army said it had targeted an observation post of Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas after a soldier was lightly wounded when a bullet struck his helmet.

