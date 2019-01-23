tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday launched awareness and cleanliness campaign throughout 43 union councils of the provincial capital.
The awareness campaign was launched during a ceremony at the WSSP office at Chowk Yadgar, said a press release.
People from different walks of life, including traders, students, teachers, parents and elected representatives of the district government, attended the ceremony.
WSSP Chief Executive Officer Khanzeb Khan, Board of Governor Chairman Tahir Azeem, General Manager Operations Ali Khan, and Zonal Manager Tariq Aziz attended the meeting.
