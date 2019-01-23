Pak smugglers sentenced in Dubai

DUBAI: Two Pakistani men found guilty of attempting to smuggle nearly three million in fake Euros into Dubai have been sentenced to three years in prison, the UAE newspaper The National reported.

Dubai Criminal Court heard how a 51-year-old man was arrested in July last year after arriving on a flight into Dubai International Airport. Dubai Customs officers found a total of 5,000 fake notes in 500 Euro bills hidden in his luggage.

The trial heard how officers were later able to track down the man's accomplice and arrested the 36-year-old. Both from Pakistan were found guilty of smuggling fake banknotes into the Emirates.