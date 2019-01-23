Kartarpur Corridor agreement: India says ready to receive delegation from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: India reacted immediately to a proposal from Pakistan and on Tuesday informed Islamabad that it was ready to receive a delegation from Pakistan either on February 26 or March 7, to New Delhi, to discuss “and finalise the modalities so that the Indian pilgrims can visit the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor at the earliest”.

“Pursuant to the decision taken by the Government of India on 22 November, 2018 to expeditiously realise the long pending proposal to establish Kartarpur corridor, India has today (Tuesday) shared the coordinates of the zero point (crossing point) of the corridor along the international border with Pakistan,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It is not clear from the Indian statement if the Modi government will be sending a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalise the draft agreement or whether Pakistan will accept the Indian invitation and travel to New Delhi to put final touches to the draft.