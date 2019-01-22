Nawaz is unwell, will be taken to PIC: Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the incarcerated PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif, on Monday expressed strong concerns over the treatment being meted out to the former prime minister and his family vis-à-vis the latter’s health in jail. Maryam, who took to Twitter on Monday, revealed that Nawaz Sharif would be taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Tuesday (today) as he was not feeling well. “I have been told that MNS (Muhammad Nawaz Sharif) is unwell and is being taken to PIC tomorrow (Tuesday), but myself or the family have no knowledge of it,” she said in her social media post. She also expressed concern over non-provision of reports of Nawaz Sharif’s medical tests, conducted within the jail recently, to the family. “After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Home Department,” her tweet further reads. Meanwhile on Tuesday, Dr Adnan Khan, the medical consultant of Nawaz Sharif, in separate letters to Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, Additional Secretary Home and IG Prisons requested for provision of findings of the special medical board, constituted for former premier on Jan 16.

Stating that the findings and recommendations of the Special Medical Board were still awaited and not shared with the family or him he requested an early action. “Any advertent or inadvertent delay could lead to greater health risks,” wrote Dr Adnan Khan, who is also Chief Executive of the Sharif Medical City.

“Authorities have once again been requested in writing to provide a copy at the earliest to avoid risk to his (Nawaz Sharif’s) deteriorating health,” Dr Adnan also tweeted.

A Special Medical Board, headed by Dr Shahid Hameed, Professor of Cardiology, PIC, was constituted for complete medical checkup of Nawaz Sharif on January 16.