Karachi Blues record second successive win

KARACHI: Karachi Blues romped to their second successive win when they bulldozed Abbottabad by an innings and 51 runs on the third and final day of their Group B outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II here at UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

Having been forced to follow-on, Abbottabad resumed their second innings at 104-6 and were folded for 118 in 41 overs.Sohaib Khan and Mohammad Asghar claimed three wickets each. Hasan Mohsin got 2-6.

Karachi Blues posted 335-7 in their first innings. In response, Abbottabad managed only 164.Nadeem Iqbal and Jamil Kamran supervised the match. The ten points enabled Karachi Blues to stretch their tally to 20 with two games yet in hand.

The other Group B match between Larkana and Dera Murad Jamali ended in a draw with the former taking three points due to first innings lead.After securing 48 runs lead, Larkana resumed their second innings at 40-2 and reached 168-6 in 64 overs as some part of the day was hit by bad weather.

Asif Babar slammed a rapid 73-ball 80 with seven fours and two sixes. Habibullah chipped in with 24, which included three fours. Mohsin Raza made 24 and Rameez Ahmed remained not out on 20.

Saleem Mal and Ahmer Aziz got two wickets each. Larkana scored 297-5 in their first innings. In response, DM Jamali posted 249.Kashif Sohail and Aziz-ur-Rehman supervised the match.

The Group A match between Faisalabad and Bahawalpur also ended in a draw as not a single delivery was bowled in the entire day due to rain at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.Bahawalpur posted 88 in their first innings. In response, Faisalabad made 215-8 in 64.5 overs.

The match between Hyderabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also yielded no result as not a single ball was bowled on the last day on Monday.Hyderabad posted 226 in their first innings. In response, AJK reached 172-2.