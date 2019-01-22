Uber lightens app to rev up traffic

LAHORE: Uber, the global smartphone ride-hailing app, has announced the launch of Uber Lite, a redesigned, simple version of the Uber app in Pakistan, a statement said.

Pakistan is amongst the few countries around the globe all set to experience Uber Lite; a slimmed down version of the app that saves space, works on limited internet connectivity, and on Android phones, Uber Pakistan said in the handout.

It added that the less than 5MB download size of Uber Lite would enable those with basic smartphones operating in spotty network conditions to book a ride and start their journey - all in a matter of seconds.

Uber Lite, the ride-hailing app company said, makes picking your destination as easy as a tap of a button.

“Instead of typing where you are, you can choose a nearby point of interest. Additionally, the app stores the city’s top places so that even when you are offline, no network is needed for them to appear,” the statement said.