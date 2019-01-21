PM leaves for Qatar today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day visit to Qatar from today (Monday) on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani, said Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal.

He said, during the visit, the prime minister will call on Amir of Qatar and hold meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest. He will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.