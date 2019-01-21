PTI workers hold demo against CTD

BAHAWALPUR: Scores of PTI tehsil Haroonabad chapter workers staged a demonstration and took out a protest rally to condemn the Sahiwal tragedy and demanded the immediate removal of the CTD Head and conducting an impartial probe of this brutal act. The protesters were holding the banners and placards against CTD and police. They marched on city roads and chanted slogans against CTD and Punjab Police in front of the municipal committee Haroonabad.

LAWYERS’ STRIKE TODAY: Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench Bar Association strongly condemned the Sahiwal tragedy and termed it a fake encounter by the CTD, in which innocent members of a family were killed by the CTD personnel. They prayed for the departed souls. The lawyers will observe strike on Monday (today) against the incident. District bar associations of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan will also observe a full day strike.