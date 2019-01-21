close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
January 21, 2019

PM to leave for Qatar today

Top Story

P
PPI
January 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day visit to Qatar from today (Monday) on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani, said Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal. He said, during the visit, the prime minister will call on Amir of Qatar and hold meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest. He will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story