Mon Jan 21, 2019
AFP
January 21, 2019

Israel, Chad renew diplomatic relations

World

AFP
January 21, 2019

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel and Chad have renewed diplomatic ties decades after they were ruptured, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday during a visit to the African state.

Netanyahu and Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno have "announced the renewal of diplomatic relations between Chad and Israel", a statement from the Israeli premier´s office said. Ties between Israel and the Muslim majority nation were broken in 1972.

"The two sides view the resumption of relations as the key to future cooperation for the benefit of both countries," the statement said. Netanyahu on Twitter called the announcement "a historic moment".

