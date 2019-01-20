Asfandyar calls for defeating terrorist mindset

3rd anniversary of attack on Bacha Khan University

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Saturday that the mindset of the terrorists should be defeated to eradicate terrorism.

Through a statement on the third anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Bacha Khan University Charsadda, he said that though three years had passed, justice could not be provided to the families of those killed in the attack on the university.

Asfandyar said that the terrorists had inflicted huge loss on the culture, economy and education of the Pakhtuns.

He said that the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP) could not be implemented in letter and spirit despite the fact that thousands of people particularly the Pakhtuns were killed in acts of subversion.

He said that those, who laid down their lives, would always be remembered in the hearts of the people.

The ANP chief said that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan would prove a “master key” to defeating the scourge of terrorism.

He said that being the follower of great freedom fighter and Khudai Khidmatgar Bacha Khan, they believed in the philosophy of non-violence.

Asfandyar said the flawed policies that were pursued in the last 40 years should be revived and corrected.

“We will continue to be used as fodder in this war if we did not learn from history,” he stressed.

He said that world powers were engaged in a turf war in Afghanistan so there was a dire need for the leadership of Pakistan to cement ties with Kabul for the sake of peace in the region.

Police’s traffic reforms underway: On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud, the traffic

reforms have intensified in the province as highways traffic units are being equipped with latest modern gadgetries and technology.

As per the highways traffic reforms agenda of the IGP, all available resources are being utilised for making journey safe and secure, said an official statement.

A campaign regarding traffic awareness and sensitising people is getting momentum in highways traffic units.

So far, various seminars have been arranged in different educational institutions of the province as well as walks on different highways in the ongoing drive.

On the directives of the IGP, all vehicles of traffic highways units are being equipped with modern technology, ie Global Possession System (GPS) and Live Video Streaming System.

A monitoring room will be established very soon at traffic headquarters for redressal of public complaints and monitoring of live video system and all units of highways traffic police.

Moreover, a digital (e-ticketing) will be launched in all traffic police and highways traffic field units on the pattern of motorway police, the statement added.