Amla hits ton on slow pitch

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa: Hashim Amla hit his 27th one-day international century as South Africa made 266 for two in the first of five matches against Pakistan at St George’s Park on Saturday.

Amla (108 not out) shared a second-wicket partnership of 155 with debutant Rassie van der Dussen (93) but the pair were unable to dominate against steady bowling on a slow pitch.

“It was a tough wicket,” Amla told SuperSport television as he left the field at the end of the innings. “You have to bide your time. I think it’s a good total.”

Although Pakistan were only able to claim two wickets, they bowled well on a windy day, with captain Sarfraz Ahmed juggling his bowlers in short spells. Scoring was slow during the middle overs with seamer Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Shadab Khan bowling particularly well. They took one for 42 and one for 41 respectively in their ten overs.

South Africa

H. Amla not out 108

R. Hendricks c Hasan b Shadab 45

H. van der Dussen c Shoaib b Hasan 93

D. Miller not out 16

Extras: (lb3, w1) 4

Total: (2 wkts, 50 overs) 266

Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Hendricks), 2-237 (Van der Dussen)

Bowling: Faheem Ashraf 10-0-64-0, Usman Shinwari 8-0-49-0, Imad Wasim 7-0-37-0 (w1), Mohammad Hafeez 3-0-22-0, Hasan Ali 10-2-42-1, Shadab Khan 10-0-41-1, Fakhar Zaman 2-0-8-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: G Brathwaite (WI), Allahudien Paleker (SA)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (Aus) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SL).