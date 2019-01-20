SDPI inks MoU with Saudi think tank

Islamabad: Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding with a leading think tank ‘Rasanah’ based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to establish and facilitate mutual cooperation in research and advisory initiatives and the exchange of technical and scientific information and expertise.

‘Rasanah’ is a Saudi-based independent research and studies institute specialising in regional affairs. ‘Rasanah’ was ranked top in Saudi Arabia and 10th in the Middle East and North Africa region and 28th as Best Regional Studies Centre by 2017 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report.

Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri and Dr Muhammad S Alsulami, Chairperson, ‘Rasanah’, Riyadh, signed here the MoU at the SDPI office.

Under the MoU, both organisations agreed to develop joint research projects, conduct studies and exchange technical and scientific research techniques in addition to their published reports and studies.

Dr Suleri speaking on the occasion said that focusing and collaborating with a Saudi think tank was mainly due to having long-lasting relations between two nations. He said that both countries have historic, religious and cultural ties. He said that ‘Rasanah’ and SDPI can conduct joint research on issues of mutual interest such as climate change, trade, and regional cooperation. He said that Pakistan can learn from Saudi water conservation strategies, as KSA turned their deserts into green lands. Pakistan should export skilled human resources to KSA, as KSA is on way of becoming a service-based economy and they want more IT and computer literate human resources.

Dr Alsulami said that the institute focuses on regional issues with special focus on Iranian Affairs and the developments taking place in the South and Central Asia.