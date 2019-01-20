close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

Kartarpur Corridor

Newspost

January 20, 2019

The Modi administration is using all tactics to delay the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. India hasn’t decided whether Indian devotees will require a passport to travel to Pakistan. To provide hassle-free travel, Pakistan has already completed 30 percent of the ancillary work like building roads over three bridges.

To delay the opening, some BJP stalwarts have demanded a passport for the travel. Indian Punjab’s chief minister has lambasted the efforts underway to complicate the travel issue. He has written to the centre to allow travel on ‘permit’ as most villagers do not have a passport.

Deeba Malik

Rawalpindi

