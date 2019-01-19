close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
Agencies
January 19, 2019

Iconic actor Gulab Chandio passes away

National

A
Agencies
January 19, 2019

KARACHI: Iconic Sindhi and Urdu TV drama actor Gulab Chandio passed away here on Friday. Gulab Chandio died at a private hospital of Karachi after a protracted illness. He was suffering from heart disease and diabetes. Gulab Chandio emerged as a TV actor in early 80s and started his carrier in Sindhi dramas. He was a well-known Sindhi actor of Pakistani TV drama industry, recognized for his excellent delivery of dialogues and portrayal of villains. Gulab Chandio showed his talent and acting skills in several dramas including Noori Jan Tamachi, Gulam Gardish, Zeher Baad, Bewafaiyan, Marvi, Saans Ley Aye Zindagi, Sagar Ka Moti and many more.

