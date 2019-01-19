DIG Junaid dismissed for harassing ex-wife at workplace

ISLAMABAD: DIG Junaid Arshad has been dismissed from service on the orders of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment Kashmala Tariq on charges of harassing his ex-wife.

The president upheld the decision and the Establishment Division implemented the orders for the dismissal of the police officer on Friday.

According to the judgment passed by the Federal Ombudsperson, a copy of which is available with The News, Ayesha Subhani, ex-wife of Junaid Arshad, who was a lecturer in a university in Lahore, had filed a complaint against him over harassing her at workplace. She said her ex-husband used to harass her through fake email IDs and profiles on the social media websites LinkedIn and Facebook.

She alleged that the defendant also sent a defamatory letter to her workplace which caused her mental torture and harmed her repute. She alleged that the defendant started making frivolous cases against her and her family members using his influence as a police officer and also attempted to expel her entire family from their legitimate house.

The Ombudsperson said several notices were issued to the defendant, but he never appeared before it after which the forum decided to conduct ex-parte proceedings. The complainant provided enough proofs and evidence to the Ombudsperson and the FIA also verified the fake accounts of the accused after which the forum reached the conclusion that the defendant was guilty of harassing his ex-wife at workplace.

Junaid Arshad has been dismissed from service under Section 4 sub-section 4(ii)(d) and (e) of the Act of 2010 along with a fine of Rs1 million out of which Rs500,000 will be payable as compensation to the complainant.