Sat Jan 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Woman, son perish in road crash

Karachi

January 19, 2019

A woman and her son were killed and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a rickshaw on Friday.

Police said the accident took place on Hawkesbay Road in the limits of the Mauripur police station. A truck and a rickshaw collided with each other due to speeding and 30-year-old Rashida and three-year-old Abdul Raheem died on the spot, while Maryam, Abdul Haq, Zarina and Mira were injured.

The police said the bodies and the injured people were taken to the Civil Hospital and the truck driver, Bakhtawar, was arrested and his vehicle impounded. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

