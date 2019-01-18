close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

Security at Alhamra

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan has directed officials concerned to make best security arrangements at Alhamra Art Centre, the Mall and Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding security arrangements at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday. Ather further said all-out security measures should be taken to ensure people’s safety at Alhamra.

He said foolproof security arrangements should be ensured on all events held at Alhamra’s both complexes. Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Nasari, Security Incharge Ajmal Zubairi and Mohammad Saleem were also present at the meeting.

