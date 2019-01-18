Outstanding dues

This refers to the letter ‘Powerless Malir’ (January 16) by Muzami Hussain. K-Electric would like to apprise that power supply to Siddique Village, Malir was disconnected due to non-payment of and outstanding dues of the area’s residents. However, the connection to the PMT was soon normalised after the undertaking and assurance given by the local representatives.

K-Electric strongly urges consumers to ensure timely payment of dues to receive continued and uninterrupted service. In this regard, the power utility has also announced a massive crackdown after January 20, 2019 against default and power theft. More than 300 customer camps are being set up across Karachi to facilitate customers in settling their dues through convenient payment plans.

Spokesperson ( K-Electric )