Sindh governor fined for traffic violation

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday was fined for a traffic violation. The governor who was in the federal capital to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and was fined for over speeding.

The governor was fined en route to Kallar Kahar from Islamabad after he was stopped for driving his vehicle at 136 km/h. According to Motorway Police, Governor Ismail paid his fine on the sport.