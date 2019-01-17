MOL official discusses oil & gas with PM

ISLAMABAD: Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Executive Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a press release during the first ever meeting of PM Khan with representative of any multi-national oil & gas exploration and production company since he assumed the office, Abbas gave an overview of the group’s operation worldwide and briefed him about the operation carried by MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company, a subsidiary of MOL Group, since its inception in 1999.

Abbas informed the PM that MOL Pakistan is currently enjoying the status of largest producer of LPG and the second largest producer of condensate/crude in Pakistan. The PM was told that the TAL (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Joint Venture Partners have invested over US $ 2 billion and are looking forward to making healthy contributions towards the energy needs of the country.

Abbas shared that MOL Pakistan has hit 9 consecutive discoveries in operated blocks. He said MOL Group is looking forward to strengthening Pakistan’s energy sector and promoting public private partnership. He showed deep interest in expanding group’s operations in Pakistan by acquiring additional blocks which will not only bring further investment but will also be beneficial for local economy and employment.