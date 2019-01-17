close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Norwegian envoy visits PRCS

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Junnar Eriksen Wednesday visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), to learn more about the humanitarian efforts being undertaken by PRCS. He also examined the ambulances and visited the Regional Blood Donor Center.

The Vice Chairman of PRCS Naguib Ullah Malik welcomed the envoy along with other staff of the Society. Naguib Ullah briefed him about the history, organisational structure, initiatives and operations of PRCS. Delegates from the Norwegian Embassy were also present.

Later, the Norwegian envoy visited different departments of PRCS. Naguib Ullah Malik also presented a memento to the ambassador.

