Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Cold wave to persist

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still present in northern areas of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours.

They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Rainfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Pattan, Dir, Mirkhani, Kalam, Skardu and Rawalakot while snowfall was observed at Astore, Skardu, Bagrote and Malam Jabba. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -14°C while at Astore it was -12°C, Gupis -09°C, Bagrote -08°C, Kalam -06°C, Hunza, Drosh -04°C, Malam Jabba, Dir -03°C, Parachinar, Chillas, Chitral, Gilgit, Murree, Rawalakot -02°C and Mirkhani -01°C. In Lahore, it was 4.4°C and maximum was 17.5°C.

