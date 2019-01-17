People of Sindh should come out against plunderers of exchequer, says Sadruddin

SUKKUR: The President GDA, Sindh, Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashdi alias Yunus Sain, has asked the people of Sindh to come out on the roads against the plunderers of the national exchequer.

Talking to The News in Nara, Khairpur, on Wednesday, where Pir Sahab Pagara had hosted a lunch for the elite of Khairpur, he said we will now not allow the PPP to use the Sindh card to defend their corruption. He demanded a speedier and across- the-board accountability process against the corrupt. He said the NAB and FIA should continue their investigations against the corrupt.

Sadruddin said the PPP government is responsible for the bad governance in Sindh and destruction of the agriculture sector. He said the sugarcane growers have been destroyed by the Sindh government by keeping the rates of sugarcane support price low and not making the sugar mills resume their operations.

Sadruddin announced the GDA to hold a grand political show on January 27th in Ghotki. He said the GDA has decided to demand the ‘Sindh Package’ from Prime Minister Imran Khan. The package would involve 0.5 million jobs and a share of jobs in PIA, Sui gas and other departments. He said the GDA is concerned over gas loadshedding and would ask the prime minister to end it as well as ensure the province’s share in the gas royalty. Sadruddin said the alliance will also ask for an agricultural package for the province.

Yunus Sain rejected the allegations of making a forward bloc in the PPP, and said the GDA has only demanded resignation of the CM Sindh. He said the GDA opposes any unconstitutional change and said the in house change is well within the constitutional limits. Strongly opposing the Kalabagh Dam, Sadruddin Shah said termed it harmful for the province.

He said the PPP has turned the cities of Sindh into massive heaps of garbage and has forced the people to consume contaminated water. Referring to the plight of Tharparkar, he said the mother and child mortality rate is increasing in Sindh. He said hundreds of children die of malnutrition in Thar every year and the provincial government does nothing about it.