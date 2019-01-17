Bismah set to return to leadership duties

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof has been named captain ahead of the training camp for Pakistan Women, in preparation for their ICC Women’s Championship matches against the Windies Women.

Bismah, 27, underwent surgery last year, which had temporarily left her future in cricket up in the air. In her absence, Javeria Khan took over captaincy duties, and led the team during the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 in the West Indies last November, even after her predecessor returned.

Javeria insisted her role was only as a stand-in while Bismah focussed on her health, and now, the Pakistan Cricket Board has indicated that she is ready to return to the position.“Star batter Bismah Maroof returns to lead the side after undergoing successful surgery,” PCB said in a release announcing the 20 probables participating in the camp.

The camp is set to run from 17 to 29 January, ahead of the three One-day Internationals in February in the UAE. This will be followed by Twenty20 Internationals, the venue for which is not yet official.

“The series will be a perfect opportunity for the players to test their skills against a top side,” said Mark Coles, the coach.“The players during the two-week camp will undergo different skill sessions with the coaching staff and will also play practice games that will help them improve their fitness and skill set.

“The players selected for the camp have been playing together for a while. Seasoned performers like Sana Mir, Javeria [Khan], Nida Dar and the fit again Bismah Maroof are crucial to our plans as we look forward to playing a tough series against the West Indies,” he added.

Pakistan are sixth on the Championship table after nine matches, having won four games. They finished fourth in their group in the recent T20 World Cup, but broke several national records with their performance.

Probables: Bismah Maroof, Aiman Anwar, Anum Amin, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.