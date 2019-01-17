PCB decides to arrange Karachi PSL matches through tenders

KARACHI: Keeping in mind the previous experience of mismanagement, negligence and wrongdoings during the PSL and West Indies T20 matches last year, the PCB has decided that all works would be carried out through tenders to ensure transparency, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Last year, when after a hectic struggle PCB arranged the final of PSL and a series against West Indies in Karachi, a number of wrongdoings and mistakes were committed. Informed sources said that PCB high-ups in Lahore are considering arranging the PSL matches through an event management company. And matters requiring cash transactions would be conducted through tenders, they added.

Last year, more than 700 passes were issued in the name of media persons. The people who own shops around the stadium got passes due to their connections with the staffers. These things led to chaos during the matches.

The then PCB chairman Najam Sethi took notice of this and sidelined the stadium management during the West Indies series. He sent officials from Lahore to issue passes to media persons.

It may be noted here that eight PSL matches would be held in Pakistan this year, five of them in Karachi, including the March 17 final. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will play host to three matches.

Lahore hosted the final of the second edition of the league before hosting two matches last season.The fourth edition begins in Dubai on February 14 in the UAE.Karachi’s National Stadium will host the first match on March 7, between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

The stadium will host the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on March 10, the first eliminator on March 13, and the second eliminator on March 15. Meanwhile, the development work at NSK has been accelerated.

The work to install teflon-made roofs, imported from Germany, has begun under the watch of experts from Singapore. The second consignment of teflon would reach here next week, the sources said.

The renovation and development work at National Stadium Karachi (NSK) is likely to be completed in the middle of February, the sources said. The PCB has informed the management of the construction company that PSL matches would be held here in March, and the development work should be done by the end of February.

The sources said that teflon is commonly used in stadiums of various disciplines all over the world and NSK would be the first stadium in the country to have roofs made of teflon. Teflon protects the spectators from extreme weather conditions and roofs made of it are also appealing to the eye. A drainage system is also part of the teflon-made roof.