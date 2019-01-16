Firecrackers banned

Islamabad “In order to prevent danger to public peace and tranquillity within the revenue limits of Islamabad, the District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has imposed a ban on sale of firecrackers and fireworks under Section 144 for the period of two months.

According to an official order issued by ICT, citizens have been barred from stock, sale, purchase and use of firecrackers and fireworks within the revenue limits of federal capital, in case of any violation, strict action will be taken under Section 144.