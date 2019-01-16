close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Turkish team visits PR HQ

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

LAHORE: An eight-member delegation from Turkish State Railway companies Talamsas and Raymisas on Tuesday visited Pakistan Railways Headquarters. Pakistan Railways CEO Aftab Akbar presided over a meeting with the delegation in which they were briefed about railways operations within the country. Aftab said the two countries could benefit from each other.

