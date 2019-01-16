Turkish team visits PR HQ

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An eight-member delegation from Turkish State Railway companies Talamsas and Raymisas on Tuesday visited Pakistan Railways Headquarters. Pakistan Railways CEO Aftab Akbar presided over a meeting with the delegation in which they were briefed about railways operations within the country. Aftab said the two countries could benefit from each other.
