Cold wave intensifies

Cold wave has intensified in the City on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect northern areas of the country tomorrow. They predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

No rainfall or snowfall was observed in the country. Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Astore and Skardu where mercury dropped down to -14°C while at Bagrote it was -13°C, Kalam -12°C, Gupis -09°C, Hunza, Malamjabba -07°C, Rawalakot -06°C, Dir -05°C, Drosh, Gilgit, Quetta, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Bunji, Chillas -02°C, Kakul, Balakot, Zhob, Muzaffarabad and Mirkhani -01°C. In Lahore minimum temperature was 4°C and maximum was 21°C.