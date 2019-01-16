close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Cotton factory reduced to ashes

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

A cotton factory was reduced to ashes in Korangi on Tuesday, causing damage to goods worth millions of rupees.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. Reacting to the information, the fire brigade dispatched two fire tenders to the site; however, they were unable to douse the blaze. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, more fire tenders were later dispatched to the scene on account of the severe intensity of the blaze.

The firefighters had to break the walls of the factory from all four sides to carry out the extinguishing work, the spokesperson said, adding that no loss of life was reported in the incident; however, two workers were injured who jumped off the building in a bid to escape fire. Korangi Fire Station Officer Zulfiqar claimed that there was no fire-fighting system in the factory, adding that the cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained. Police officials said no sign of any criminal activity had so far been found during investigations.

