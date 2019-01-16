PTI MPA’s relative robbed in Clifton

Unidentified armed men robbed a relative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sher Zaman in the upscale Clifton neighbourhood on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place near Schon Circle when Zaman’s sister-in-law and a niece were passing from there. At least two armed men riding a motorcycle came close to them, snatched a purse and escaped.

Clifton ASP Suhai Aziz said Zaman’s sister-in-law complained to the police that two cell phones and Rs5,000 were in the stolen purse. She added the police were trying to trace and arrest the suspects with the help of digital analysis of the cell phones snatched and the suspects would be arrested soon.

Criticising the Sindh government, MPA Zaman strongly condemned the incident and said that it is not a matter of his family but it is a matter of the safety of each and every citizen of Karachi. “The incidents of street crimes are on the rise but the Sindh government remained silent which is their criminal negligence,” he said.

This is a second similar incident to have occurred in Karachi’s posh locality as earlier some unidentified armed men tried to stop former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair when he was driving back home with his family on the night of January 9 in Defence Phase-VI. Although the police are investigating the cases, they have yet to identify and arrest the suspects involved in both incidents.