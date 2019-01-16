China to check CPEC security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: China’s director general for external security will visit Islamabad, Karachi and Gwadar from January 20 to 24 to scrutinise China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security arrangements ahead of the visit of 100 potential Chinese investors for exploring possibilities of relocating industries to Pakistan.

Pakistan and China agreed on Tuesday to expedite work by promoting joint ventures and export-led growth under the CPEC and declaring 2019 as the year of industrial, socioeconomic and agriculture cooperation. In this regard, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Planning, Development, and Reform Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar to discuss matters of mutual interest, including the progress on CPEC projects.

The ambassador appreciated the Pakistani government’s efforts for facilitating the Chinese investors. He said that a large number of Chinese investors would soon visit Pakistan to further strengthen the bonds of economic and bilateral cooperation. Pakistan and China have already agreed that one percent of the energy projects under CPEC would be earmarked for ensuring foolproof security of all projects especially for Chinese nationals. “A special security apparatus comprising of 10,000 to 12,000 personnel is making all security with the help of law enforcing agencies,” officials said.

The government has formed a committee to ensure smooth release of funds, and upcoming scheduled joint working group meeting on security would review all relevant issues. Meanwhile, the delegation of around 100 potential investors would also explore opportunities to establish joint ventures with Pakistani businessmen into upcoming special economic zones (SEZs).



Ambassador Yao Jing appreciated the 8th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held successfully in a cordial atmosphere where all deliverables were achieved and the scope of the cooperation was expanded to new avenues.

Bakhtyar said the MoU on industrial cooperation signed during the 8th JCC provides a framework to promote communication on key industries such as textile, petro-chemical and iron and steel, while encouraging Chinese investors to relocate and explore opportunities of investment in Pakistan.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan could become an ideal destination for investment in different sectors. He said the Ministry of Planning would facilitate Chinese investors looking for opportunities under CPEC and create a pull effect. He also highlighted that the government was working on policies that would improve ease of doing business in an early timeframe.

“Both sides are to work out speedy implementation of initiatives in already identified six areas, including agriculture, education, medical treatment, poverty alleviation, water supply, and vocational training projects,” Bakhtyar said.

The minister hoped that JWG on agriculture meeting, scheduled for February 15 this year would provide an opportunity to broaden CPEC cooperation. He emphasised that Chinese investors should explore investment opportunities in agriculture sector of Pakistan for input supplies as well as food production, processing, logistics, marketing and exports in a vertically integrated way on their own or in joint ventures (B2B) with Pakistani companies.