Cargo plane crashes in Iran, killing 15

TEHRAN: A military cargo plane overshot a runway, crashed and caught fire during a botched landing near the Iranian capital Tehran, killing 15 people, the army said Monday. The plane was carrying meat from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan when it crashed near the capital Tehran, an army spokesman told state TV, adding that only the flight engineer survived. "The plane had 16 passengers, 14 of whom were the army crew and two were civilians; 15 were martyred," spokesman Amir Taghikhani said. "One, the flight engineer, was injured and is currently in hospital." The charred remains of a plane’s fuselage with Iranian Air Force colours, its nose wedged through the wall of what appeared to be a house, were seen in photographs obtained by AFP.