Solution to problems lies in rule of law: Baloch

Addressing the quarterly meeting of the sectional heads of JI departments at Mansoora on Monday, Liaqat Baloch said the focus of JI activities was on making Pakistan an Islamic, welfare and prosperous state. He said the solution to all the problems faced by the people lay in the supremacy of Constitution and the just distribution of the national resources. However, he said, this would be possible only with the introduction of the Islamic system. He said that the JI would continue its ideological struggle under all circumstances and expose secularism, liberalism and the capitalistic system. He said the nation has been awaiting PM Imran Khan to turn Pakistan into Madina-like state according to his election promises.