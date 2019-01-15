close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 15, 2019

Students, police clash in Athens

World

AFP
January 15, 2019

ATHENS: Police in Athens used tear gas on Monday to disperse students and teachers protesting against changes in the way educators are appointed in the public school system.

The clashes broke out as hundreds of protesters tried to break through lines of riot police stationed near parliament, banging on a police van barricade with clubs. "I’m a full-time teacher but we stand together (with part-time staff) as this law affects (everyone)," Venetia Reppa, a teacher hit in the back by a police stun grenade, told reporters outside parliament.

The education ministry is preparing to push through parliament a hiring law which teacher unions say does not sufficiently take prior experience into account. Greece’s public schools have suffered from spending cuts imposed as a condition of bailout agreements to end its debt crisis.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World