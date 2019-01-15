close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Three held for short-term kidnappings

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three suspects in injured condition allegedly involved in short-term kidnappings and street crime cases.

Police officials said the encounter took place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar when they were carrying out snap checking and intercepted the suspects. However, instead of stopping, the suspects opened fire on the law enforcers and tried to speed away.

In retaliation, the police fired back and arrested both the suspects in injured condition and took them to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were identified as Rahimuddin, Saleem Haider Rizvi and Atif Hussain.

The police said they had confiscated three pistols, credit cards, cell phones

and looted cash from the suspects and impounded a motorcycle. Cases have been registered against them while further investigation is underway.

