Tue Jan 15, 2019
January 15, 2019

Students in distress

Newspost

January 15, 2019

Students of Khairpur Medical College (KMC) are protesting against the authorities, demanding the timely affiliation of their institute with the Pakistan Medical and Dental College (PM&DC). The team of the PM&DC visited the college earlier and refused to give it official recognition, claiming that it does not fulfill the requirements of being an independent medical institute. There is no doubt that the former chief minister of Sindh, Qaim Ali Shah, laid the foundation of the college in haste without certain preparations. The college was set up in the building of an elementary school, which lacked a sufficient number of classrooms and labs, offices and an auditorium. The government did not provide enough funds for the purchase of equipment and construction of new departments. But the college continued its operations. Students were enrolled and the college’s first batch has reached final year. Now, they cannot get their degrees without the recognition of the PM&DC.

In the tussle between the college and the PM&DC, students are suffering. What was the students’ fault? Why are they bearing the brunt of the government’s incompetency and negligence? The Sindh government should take immediate notice of the issue and release emergency fund to save the future of the students.

Saddam Hussain Samo

Khairpur Mir

