More investments

Foreign direct investment plays a vital role in the economic development of any country. Effective investment policies are a key indicator for economic growth. Pakistani economy has not been growing at a steady pace.
It is important for Pakistan to control corruption and bad governance so that the country can uplift socio-economic conditions.
Abdul Khalique Panhyar
Karachi
