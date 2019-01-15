close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

TPL Properties, Equitativa sign MoU

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

KARACHI: TPL Properties has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Equitativa, the largest Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) manager in the GCC and manager of Emirates REIT, to form a REIT Management Company (RMC) in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Together, Equitativa and TPL Properties will launch real estate investment trusts for the first time under a joint venture with foreign RMC in Pakistan, which are expected to fuel growth in the real estate investment in the country and provide an opportunity for institutional and retail investors to participate in this new asset class, it added.

The agreement marks the first foreign direct investment in this sector after the regulations have been amended. The fact that Equitativa is coming to Pakistan demonstrates that the regulations are enabling and attracting investment in this particular sector, it said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business