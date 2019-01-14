close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
January 14, 2019

Man shot dead in front of police in Karachi

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
January 14, 2019

KARACHI: A man was shot dead on Sunday in front of police by a person allegedly due to a family dispute.

According to SP Tahir Noorani, the killer, Sohail, was transported in a police van from Darakhshan Police Station to the residence of Munawwar in Bahadurabad on court orders to recover the former’s wife and three children, reported Geo News.

Sohail had filed an abduction case against Munawwar, which was quashed by the court. The court, however, ordered the police to recover his family. Sohail’s wife had reportedly left him due to a fight with him.

Sohail managed to bring a concealed weapon with him in the police van. “This was police negligence,” SP Noorani said, adding that four policemen have been taken into custody. Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story