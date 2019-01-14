close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
January 14, 2019

India arrests Pakistan HC official

January 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani High Commission official was arrested in New Delhi and kept under unlawful detention, sources informed on Sunday.

According to diplomatic sources, the Pakistani official was kept under detention for several hours and forcefully made to sign some papers.

Sources said that Pakistan took up the matter with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Pakistan lodged protest over the Indian act of arresting its High Commission official, following which he was released.

Diplomatic sources said that arresting the official was a violation of the Vienna Convention and Pakistan made it clear to India that it has the right to retaliate to any such incident. — Agencies

