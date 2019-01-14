Ad needed as PM failed to attend parliament: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for not showing up in Parliament in the last five months.

Speaking to Geo News, he said it had been five months that the prime minister was not coming to Parliament and it seemed an advertisement would have to be placed in this regard. He said the PTI-led government lacked capability, policy and attitude but he was not in favour of mid-term elections.

Shah said the new government should be allowed to work and there was no need for any in-house change. However, he added that the opposition will protest in the National Assembly against the recent price hike and that they will see if therewas a need for military courts in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif’s downfall was caused by forgetting the way to Parliament and choosing an alternative way," the PPP leader said. "It is true what Imran Khan says about Parliament being fake because we all know how he got seats in the House.”

"Imran Khan will have to issue a clarification on [his sister] Aleema Khan's properties," he said, adding that the government was only interested in borrowing money. Shah said by not removing the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s names from the Exit Control List, the government had challenged the Supreme Court.

Responding to a question about a possible Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and PPP alliance, he clarified that Asif Ali Zardari had visited Nawaz Sharif only to offer his condolences at the death of the PML-N Quaid’s wife.