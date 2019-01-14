‘Punjab taking steps for eradication of narcotics’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that the Punjab government is taking steps for eradication of the menace of narcotics.

He said this while visiting the Psychiatric Ward of the DHQ Hospital here on Sunday. MS Dr Khalid Fakhar, Social Welfare Director Muhammad Shahid Rana, Social Welfare DD Khalid Bashir, Medical Social Officers Ayesha Anjum, Rabia Khalid and other officers were also present.

The minister talked with the addicts who were under treatment at the ward and advised them to avoid using narcotics in future. He asked the hospital management for proper medical treatment of the addicts for restoring their complete health. He directed the officers of the Social Welfare Department to coordinate with the parents of the patients and guardians so that they could avoid drugs use in future.

He also directed for raising awareness against the narcotics through seminars, lectures at education institutes besides displaying banners, conducting walks for mobilisation the society to wage a war against narcotics.

The minister said that the Social Welfare Department would play its role for eradication this social issue. He said that young generation was being spoiled due to the use of narcotics and it was joint responsibility of the society to save them. He said that philanthropists should also come forward to establish rehabilitation centres.