Art improves aesthetics, income

Islamabad : The two-day mosaic art workshop, conducted by well-known artists and art and design teacher, Riffat Ara Baig, organized by Ms Baig concluded here. The art workshop was conducted in collaboration with the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) to impart skills to the support staff working in the schools.

Talking about the objectives of the mosaic art workshop, Riffat Ara Baig said the initiative was aimed at inculcating creative approaches among the low cadre staff to use their ability to improve aesthetical environment around. We have different stuff all around us that can be converted into different decorative pieces without incurring heavy cost.

Baig said the mosaic is a piece of art or image made from the assembling of small pieces of coloured glass, stone, or other materials. It is often used in decorative art or as interior decoration. This is quite unfortunate that usually art is taught to the students from upper tiers of the society while the people at lower strata are deprived of such opportunities. She added all human beings need to have best possible artistic and vibrant environment around them. But, they cannot build an appreciative environment around due to the lack of resources, knowledge and technique of art. A little capacity building in developing art pieces from the useless but colourful pieces of paper, cards, glass or other materials can help the communities to add a little more to their earning by selling these pieces.

Sameena one of the workshop participants said the training was quite useful. She learned how to make attractive decorative pieces with just colour papers, cards and some wooden pieces. I can do it now at home for domestic use. They could be sold too when I could be able to assemble these pieces with all perfection.

Murad, another participant, was of the view that men usually shy away from such type of activities as they believe that art is a women’s stuff. After attending workshop, I come to the conclusion that it is quite soothing to be engaged in the art activities. Making art and decorative pieces can also add to my income.

Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed said we are striving hard for the last two decades to build the capacities of the communities without any funding from the donors. We believe that it is our social and moral duty to spare our time and skills for the needy and marginalized to stand on their feet socially and economically. Art is a wonderful source to reduce stress and anger. Engaging people into creative pursuits would help them manage their patience level.